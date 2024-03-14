Schefter: Steelers Re-Signing NT Montravius Adams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing NT Montravius Adams to a two-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Adams will serve as d-line depth for a Steelers’ team lacking much of it, especially after Armon Watts signed with the New England Patriots Wednesday.

Signed mid-way through the 2021 season, Adams has appeared in 35 games for Pittsburgh, starting 21. Over that span, he’s recorded 50 tackles (four for a loss) and zero sacks. Known for a quick first step and hot motor, he opened 2023 as the team’s starting nose tackle. But injury and the play of then-rookie Keeanu Benton saw Adams serve as the backup the latter half of the season, finishing with 24 total tackles.

Returning from a leg injury, Adams averaged between 15 and 20 snaps per game to close out the year. He also blocked a field goal in the team’s Wild Card loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Contract details weren’t immediately disclosed. Adams’ last contract from the team totaled out at two-years, $5 million. Dave Bryan speculates this deal could look similar to the two-year, $6 million contract S Miles Killebrew agreed to Wednesday. This deal could be similar. Adams will likely continue his role as a backup nose tackle while also potentially cycling into the team’s sub-packages.

Our camp evaluation on Adams was positive and helped secure his roster spot.

“A nice camp for Adams who definitely needed it. He looked more explosive off the ball as he did when he was signed later in 2021, able to penetrate and get upfield. He’s not a super refined player and pass rusher who has a great first step but unrefined hand use and pass rush moves. But he held his own against the run with better pad level and anchor and ran first-team nose tackle all summer. He can also rotate into nickel packages. It feels like he has a chance to stick around by the d-line competition is deep.”

A third round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams has appeared in 85 games, making 25 starts. For his career, he’s recorded 109 tackles and 1.5 sacks, though his last sack came in 2018.