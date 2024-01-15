Watch: Montravius Adams Blocks Bills’ FG, Giving Steelers A Spark

Just when it looked like the Buffalo Bills were going to take a 24-0 lead late in the second quarter, defensive lineman Montravius Adams came through with a huge play on special teams.

Adams got his big paw up and blocked Tyler Bass’ 49-yard field goal attempt, leading to a Steelers recovery deep in Buffalo territory at the 33-yard line, giving the Steelers life late in the second half.

Prior to the field goal block, it was all Buffalo. The Bills drove right down the field on the Steelers again, marching 48 yards in seven plays and looking to put points on the board again in the AFC Wild Card Round game.

Adams had other ideas, getting a hand on the low, line-drive kick from Bass in the cold temperatures, leading to a potentially game-swinging play for the Steelers. We’ll see if the Steelers can take advantage of the blocked field goal and cash in the change of possession for a touchdown and generate some momentum going into halftime.

Something worth monitoring, too, after the blocked field goal is that Buffalo punter Sam Martin appeared to injure his hamstring. That could hinder the Bills down the stretch if the Steelers can get back into the game.