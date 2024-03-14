Schultz: Steelers Signing S DeShon Elliott To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their next free agent move. The team is signing S DeShon Elliott to a two-year deal, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports. He notes the deal is worth $6 million.

Breaking: Free agent safety DeShon Elliott is signing with the #Steelers for 2 years $6M, source tells @BleacherReport. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024

Elliott, who turns 27 next month, spent 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. There, he started 15 games, recording 82 tackles, breaking up seven passes, and intercepting another. His pick came off of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on a 4th down heave.

The Deshon Elliott INT last season came against the Bills #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Jfs3QHLpOU — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2024

And Elliott was the defender who broke Patrick Mahomes’ helmet in the Wild Card game.

Elliott seems to have no problem tackling the Baltimore Ravens newest running back Derrick Henry, either.

A sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas, Elliott spent his first four years in Baltimore, missing his rookie season due to a broken arm. He then spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions before signing with Miami ahead of 2023.

For his career, Elliott has appeared in 57 games, starting 50, and recorded 287 tackles with three interceptions. Listed at 6-1, 210 pounds, he profiles as a strong safety to play next to FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. Per Pro Football Focus’ charting, he logged 236 snaps in the box a season ago with another 97 in the slot. In 2022 with Detroit, he had nearly as many box snaps (279) as he did free-safety reps (364).

Due to injury and suspension, Pittsburgh had a revolving door at safety last season. After losing SS Terrell Edmunds an offseason ago, the Steelers entered the year with Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee splitting time. With DeShon Elliott, the team could have an every-down safety.

While contract details haven’t been released, Dave Bryan projects the deal will be structured similar to this.

The DeShon Elliott contract figures to look something like this if indeed two-years, $6M: #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/r21EBp62lC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2024

Our college scouting report on Elliott noted a well-rounded player who could hit and cover. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.58 40 with a 36-inch vertical and 10’1″ broad jump.

Through free agency, the Steelers have signed two external defensive players, both ex-Ravens. The team agreed to terms with LB Patrick Queen on Tuesday before reaching a deal with Elliott today. In addition to those two, the Steelers have also agreed to a deal with P Cameron Johnston and traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for CB Donte Jackson and a Day 3 pick swap.