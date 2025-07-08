Depot After Dark: Rodgers Repping Steelers, Merriweather In Golf Event, Vince Williams Checks Out Glass Art

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

RODGERS REPPING STEELERS

This offseason probably felt like a long one for Steelers fans. Much of it was spent waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision. However, since signing with the team, Rodgers has been all in. Recently, he had some teammates join him in Malibu to get some extra practice together. He looks happy to represent his new team.

Recently, Rodgers was at a concert, and he made sure to show off his Steelers hat to the camera. While waiting for him might have been frustrating, Rodgers continues proving he is committed to Pittsburgh. Hopefully, that translates to wins this year.

MERRIWEATHER IN GOLF EVENT

The Steelers weren’t very good in the 1980s. After building a dynasty in the 1970s, Pittsburgh took a few steps back in the following decade. Much of that was due to their poor quarterback situation. However, they still had good players, such as linebacker Mike Merriweather. He played with the Steelers from 1982-1987, making three Pro Bowls and being named a Second-team All-Pro three times.

Merriweather is set to give back to others soon, too. The MPB Celebrity Golf Classic took to Twitter to announce that Merriweather will compete in the 2025 Mid Pen Bank Celebrity Golf Classic. The event will be held from July 15-17. According to their website, several other Steelers are set to participate as well, such as Greg Lloyd and Santonio Holmes.

Please join us in welcoming former NFL player Mike Merriweather to the 2025 Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic. ⛳ His career highlights include:

– Linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers

– 3x Pro Bowl player

– 1982 draft pick See you on the course, Mike! #midpenn4charity… pic.twitter.com/MxccwC4uNC — MPB Celebrity Golf Classic (@MPBGolfClassic) July 7, 2025

VINCE WILLIAMS CHECKS OUT GLASS ART

Vince Williams was an underrated part of the Steelers’ success during the 2010s. He was a hard-hitting, throwback linebacker. During their short time together, he and Ryan Shazier were a fantastic duo in the middle of the Steelers’ defense. While he retired after the 2020 season, Williams has still been involved with the Steelers.

This offseason, Williams went on a trip to Mexico alongside Max Starks to help promote the Steelers. During his time there, he got to check out some glass art, as shown in a video posted on Vitro Arquitectonico’s YouTube channel. It looks like it was a fun experience.