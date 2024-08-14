Steelers Announce Signings Of WR/KR T.J. Luther, DB Zyon Gilbert

With Pittsburgh Steelers set to hold their final training camp practice today in Latrobe, GM Omar Khan remains hard at work, continuing to shuffle the deck on the bottom of the roster.

This morning, the Steelers announced the signings of WR/KR T.J. Luther and DB Zyon Gilbert.

Luther, formerly a New York Jets and New England Patriots wide receiver and kick returner, previously worked out for the team on August 5 in Latrobe, among six other players. Gilbert worked out for the Steelers on Tuesday in Latrobe, along with one other defensive back.

Luther is an undrafted free agent out of Wofford and Gardner-Webb, who signed with the Jets coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft, before then spending some time with the Patriots.

After spending all last summer with the Jets after signing as a UDFA, Luther was cut during final roster cuts and then signed with the Patriots’ practice squad a few days later, sticking in the AFC East.

But, he spent just over a month in New England before being cut on October 18. Later in the season, Luther re-signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on November 7 and stayed through the end of the season, landing a reserve/futures contract on January 8.

But prior to reporting to training camp, Luther was released on June 6 before then working out with the Steelers nearly two months later.

Coming out of Gardner-Webb, Luther measured in at 5-foot-11, 189 pounds, and clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash at the Charlotte Pro Day in 2023, along with a 39-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10’7″.

During the 2022 season at Gardner-Webb, Luther hauled in 55 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bailey Fisher ➡ T.J. Luther Our @HerculesTires Strong Move of the Week belongs to the @GWUFootball duo!#BigSouthFB🏈 pic.twitter.com/DRvpP7JnLw — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) September 13, 2022

Gilbert also entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, coming into the league ahead of the 2022 season with the New York Giants coming out of Florida Atlantic.

Gilbert was eventually cut in training camp by the Giants but signed to their practice squad and was later activated for three games in 2022. He was waived due to a hamstring injury and received an injury settlement from the Giants right before the start of the 2023 season.

After his stint with the Giants, Gilbert spent some time with the Green Bay Packers, but was waived shortly after the start of training camp last month. In three career games in the NFL, Gilbert has recorded 10 tackles and a sack.

Rookie-on-rookie crime with Giants undrafted rookie Zyon Gilbert triggering downhill and splitting the blockers for a huge hit on Commanders first-round rookie Jahan Dotson. Gilbert, an FAU product, has played a lot today for New York. pic.twitter.com/0Dup7bWR1y — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 4, 2022

Coming out of Florida Atlantic, Gilbert measured in at 6002, 193 pounds with 30 7/8-inch arms at his Pro Day in 2022. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and added a 40-inch vertical.

With the two signings Wednesday, the Steelers are now back to a full 91-man offseason roster, with EDGE Julius Welschoff not counting against the usual 90-man roster limit due to his International Exemption.