Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back kicker Matthew Wright. Again. The team announced it has signed Wright to a contract, making this the fourth time he’s been with the organization.

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed.

Undrafted out of the University of Central Florida, Wright initially signed with the Steelers after the 2019 draft. Released, he returned to the team in 2020 and saw his first NFL action, filling in for injured K Chris Boswell. Wright appeared in three games for the Steelers, making all seven of his extra points and all four of his field goals.

He kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, performing well in 14 games, before kicking for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. In November of that year, the Steelers signed him off the Chiefs’ practice squad and he appeared in four games, going 12-of-14 on field goals. His leg strength improved since his college days, showing range to easily hit from 50-plus yards, including a 52-yarder with the Steelers. During the 2022 season, Mike Tomlin praised him for a job well done.

“Can’t say enough about [Matthew Wright] and the consistency in which he’s playing,” Tomlin said. “I gave him a game ball after the game and he’s really deserving of that.”

That game ball came after a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Wright going 4-of-4, including three makes from 45-plus yards. He was released the following week after Boswell returned healthy, but it was his longest and best exposure to the Steelers.

Wright spent 2023 with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in one game, missing one field goal attempt from long distance in the Week 18 season finale. He spent earlier portions of the year bouncing around with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and New England Patriots, but never appeared in a game with those teams.

Wright will serve as a No. 2 leg this summer behind Boswell, who should remain the Steelers’ starting kicker.