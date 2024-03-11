Report: Steelers To Sign Punter Cameron Johnston

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing punter Cameron Johnston, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston. Johnston spent the last three seasons with the Houston Texans.

#Steelers agree to terms with punter Cameron Johnston, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

Prior to his time in Houston, Johnston spent the first three seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has a career punting average of 47.3 yards, and he’ll likely serve as Pittsburgh’s primary punter next season. The Steelers released P Pressley Harvin III last month after three seasons with the team, and they now dip their toes into the punter market with a veteran in Johnston, who has been one of the most consistent punters in football over the last six seasons.

Johnston joins quarterback Russell Wilson in players whom Pittsburgh is reportedly signing as today marked the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period. An Australian punter, Johnston played his college football at Ohio State before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He began his NFL career in 2018.

His best season came in 2022, when Johnston had 88 punts with an average of 48.1 yards and 37 punts inside the 20. He missed four games with an injury last season, but that was the only time he’s missed in his career. In 13 games last season, Johnston averaged 47.7 yards and had 30 punts inside the 20. He also had a long of 74 yards.

Last season, the Steelers added competition for Harvin by claiming Braden Mann off waivers. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Pittsburgh brought in another punter, likely as an undrafted free agent, just to have another leg in the offseason and during training camp. While contract details have yet to be released, I would be surprised if Johnston wasn’t making enough to be considered a surefire starter at punter. Johnson earned $2,452,941 in 2023, so it will be interesting to see where his contract with the Steelers comes in.

For the Steelers, Johnston should provide a steady presence after up-and-down play from Harvin the last three seasons. Johnston has a big leg and should be an asset for the Steelers on special teams going forward.