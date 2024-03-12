Report: Steelers To Sign LB Patrick Queen To Mega-Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen to a massive three-year, $41 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Marcus Spears.

Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Queen, a former first-round pick, was considered the top inside linebacker on the market. In a hot market, Queen is making plenty of money and will become the Steelers’ highest-paid free agent signing in franchise history. His $13.66 million average yearly value easily surpasses the previous high of OG James Daniels and the $8.83 million average yearly value on the deal he signed ahead of the 2022 season.

Queen confirmed the news on Twitter, replying to new QB Russell Wilson, who excitedly tweeted about the report.

After struggling early in his career, Queen progressed and broke out in 2023. Lined up next to Roquan Smith, Queen racked up 133 tackles (nine for a loss) with 3.5 sacks and an interception a year ago, making his first Pro Bowl. The Ravens declined Queen’s fifth-year option last year, making him a free agent after the 2023 season. In a contract year, Queen played his best and is getting paid handsomely for it.

Ahead of their Week 5 matchup this year, Queen shared the story of an interaction with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as a rookie.

“When I was on their sideline, my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me [and] yelling at me, [saying] ‘You’re not a Raven. You’re not a Raven. You’re not supposed to be there. You’re not one of them.’ So every time I play them, it’s something personal.”

Though details are a little unclear, it’s believed Tomlin was referencing the idea that you’re not a Raven until you beat the Steelers (and vice versa), a jab at Queen instead of outright criticism. In the end, Tomlin was right. Queen wasn’t a Raven. He’s now a Steeler.

Tomlin discussed Queen in January of 2022, praising his development and arguing at the time, he might’ve been the division’s best linebacker.

Mike Tomlin on @Patrickqueen_ in January of 2022: "Patrick Queen, I think has really emerged in year two. He might be the best linebacker in the AFC North. I know his tape looks like that. It appears to be that he is doing the things that come with the position. You know, being… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 12, 2024

In his four-year NFL career, Queen has made 67 starts, recording 454 tackles (37 for a loss) with 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions. Not turning 25 until August, Queen has an excellent combination of experience and youth on his side.

Patrick Queen led all linebackers with 20 quick pressures last season despite blitzing at just the 23rd-highest rate among LB (min. 500 snaps). Queen also generated a 25.5% pressure rate in 2023, 6th-highest among linebackers (min. 50 pass rushes).#HereWeGo https://t.co/YNVv2tvrdz pic.twitter.com/QltCYC2qET — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 12, 2024

During the NFL Scouting Combine, GM Omar Khan indicated that the Steelers needed to address inside linebacker following a slew of injuries during the season. Cole Holcomb, who signed a three-year deal an offseason ago, suffered a severe knee injury against the Tennessee Titans, leaving his status for the start of the 2024 season uncertain.

It’s a splash signing for the Steelers at the expense of a rival. Many speculated Queen would follow former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to Seattle after he was hired as the Seahawks’ new head coach. Instead, Queen will remain in the AFC North and now face his former team twice a season.