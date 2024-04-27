CBS Sports Analyst: Payton Wilson Will Be A Pro Bowler For Steelers

With their final pick of day two in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected NC State LB Payton Wilson. He fell all the way down to No. 98 overall despite being a consensus first-team All-American, and winning both the Bednarik and Butkus Awards given to the top defensive player and the top linebacker in football. He was highly productive throughout his college career when healthy, and finished strong in 2023.

The reason he fell isn’t a mystery. Some teams will have different opinions on the medical situation, and Ian Rapoport suggested 22 teams believe he is a one-contract player due to the medical concerns. But he has been healthy the last two seasons, and told me at the combine that he has evolved with his nutrition and his constant body maintenance.

Those concerns aside, his tape from 2023 was first-round worthy, and many have suggested he is among the biggest steals of day two.

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr can be counted among those, as he compiled a list of hot takes, and rated them as either reality or overreaction and listed Payton Wilson’s as “being a Pro Bowler with the Steelers.” He labeled it a reality.

“How did Wilson fall all the way to No. 98 in the first place?” Kerr wrote. “Reports came out just prior to the Steelers taking Wilson that one of his knees doesn’t have an ACL. Wilson was still able to rack up tackles and never missed a game, showing a presence all over the field. Wilson should thrive in Teryl Austin’s defense as an immediate starter in Pittsburgh. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash despite having no ACL and is an athletic freak. If Wilson stays healthy, he’s a Pro Bowler at the very least.”

That is quite some high praise saying that the Pro Bowl is the very least of what Wilson is capable of.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke very highly of him in a press conference following the pick, and stated that he was high up on the Steelers’ board, and they were thrilled to get the opportunity to take him that low. He also pointed to the tape when asked about the injury concerns. It is a gamble, but one that could pay off in a big way.