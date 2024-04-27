‘He Was A Guy We Had High On Our Board’: Teryl Austin Details Why Steelers Drafted LB Payton Wilson

With pick No. 98 in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected ILB Payton Wilson out of NC State. If you look at his tape and talent alone, he probably should have gone much higher up in the draft. There are some medical concerns, but he stayed healthy the last two seasons in college and was a big-time producer, winning the Bednarik and Butkus Awards given to the best defensive player and the best linebacker in college football, and becoming a consensus first-team All-American.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke to the media following the pick in a press conference posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page.

“He was a guy we had high on our board,” Austin said. “We liked him as a football player. Obviously very productive, fast, really has good football instincts. All the things you kind of want in a football player. To see him where he was and have an opportunity to get him, we thought that was a good thing, and like where we’re at with that.”

Wilson’s production needs no qualification. In his final season, he had 138 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 defensive touchdown.

He tested off the charts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. He measured in at 6037, 233 pounds, with 30 1/2-inch arms and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, and told me at the Senior Bowl that he just wants to make every play. He hates coming off the field. His speed and playmaking abilities will be an asset to this defense. Austin was asked what stood out on tape about Wilson.

“Speed,” Austin said. “He can really go and he is a quick trigger guy, which I think you like that as a linebacker. He sees and diagnoses things fairly quickly and allows his speed to really show up in games.”

The Steelers’ defense was among the oldest units in the league last year, and they have been in desperate need of some youth and speed. Now they have added Wilson, Patrick Queen and Donte Jackson, who are all very fast players for their positions.