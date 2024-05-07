Report: NFL Schedule To Be Released May 15

The 2024 NFL schedule is expected to be released Wednesday, May 15, according to the Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer, who tweeted the news a short time ago. The official release will drop at 8 PM/EST.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

Of course, those who follow the annual schedule release know games are often leaked out ahead of time. In many cases, fans know their team’s entire schedule before each team drops the official announcement in what has become an increasingly fun competition to see how each team unveils its list. The Los Angeles Chargers have gone viral for the way they creatively present their schedule. Last year, it came in anime style. Pittsburgh went with a 1950s “tutorial” featuring TE Zach Gentry.

Typically, leaks began to float around the day before, and in past years, the league has announced select marquee games ahead of time.

As Fischer notes, many had been expecting the league to announce the schedule this weekend, potentially on Thursday. It’s not clear why the league is waiting an extra week, though it does help drag out the offseason a bit more and keep the league in the headlines.

Pittsburgh will play eight home and nine away games in 2023. We already know the teams the Steelers will play, a group determined by the 2023 standings and the league’s typical four-year rotation. Now, we’ll know when each contest will occur. Notable non-AFC North teams the Steelers will face this year include home games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets. Notable away games include the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons.

Though nothing has been confirmed, it would make sense for the Steelers to begin the year on the road against the Denver Broncos, pitting QB Russell Wilson against his former team. Of course, it’d be nice for Pittsburgh to have a home opener streak going after beginning the 2023 season at home for the first time in about a decade.