Troy Polamalu, Other Steelers Attend Ryan Shazier’s ‘Kentucky Derby With A Yinzer Flair’ Fundraiser

Ryan Shazier’s story is one that not just Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but almost all football fans are familiar with because of its tragic but uplifting nature. Shazier looked like he was going to be the next great Steelers linebacker, but an unfortunate accident on a routine play in 2017 nearly left him paralyzed for life. It was the end of his football career, but the start of something greater, as Shazier miraculously managed to regain full function of his body after years of hard work. Now, he’s made it his life’s mission to help people dealing with spinal injuries like his through the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

Recently, Shazier hosted a fundraising event at Acrisure Stadium called The Run for the Black and Gold, with multiple current and former Steelers attending to help with the event. As can be seen on the foundation’s Instagram page, this included Troy Polamalu, Joey Porter Sr., Cam Heyward, Jaylen Warren, Will Allen, and Santonio Holmes. Steelers owner Art Rooney II was also in attendance, with some of these attendees participating in the event itself and others helping by signing merchandise to auction.

The event is described on the foundation’s website as being “the Kentucky Derby with a yinzer flair,” which seems like an event every Steelers’ fan can get behind. Based on descriptions and pictures taken at the event, it seems several celebrities, mostly Steelers and Ohio State players, hold on to cutouts of horses and race to the finish line, with people able to bet on who they believe will win. The website states that last year, the winners split a pot of more than $100,000.

Porter, Heyward, Holmes, and Allen were scheduled to compete, along with fellow Steelers Mel Blount, Pat Freiermuth, and Matt Spaeth and former Ohio State players Ezekiel Elliott and Raekwon McMillan. It didn’t appear that a winner of the celebrity race was announced yet, but it’s plausible to say Elliott was the betting favorite, as he and Freiermuth were the only active skill position players competing. Perhaps Blount schooled the younger crowd though, or Heyward proved that being the biggest competitor shouldn’t have counted him out.

Whatever the case, the most important part is that Shazier’s foundation saw a decent turnout and can better help people recover from or live with spinal injuries. It’s fun to watch football, but Shazier’s story is a good reminder that there can be serious consequences for players. He was fortunate enough to have access to top-of-the line care, and therefore he made a full recovery, but not everyone has the same opportunities. Shazier knows this, and that’s the point of his foundation.

By hosting events like this one, he can raise money to give others the same chance he got. Playing in the NFL may have been his dream, but he’s having a far greater impact now in his life after football. The work he’s doing now says more about him than any sack or interception.