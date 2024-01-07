Steelers’ 2024 Opponents Set Ahead Of Offseason Schedule Release

Now that all the Week 18 AFC games have been played for the 2023 NFL season, we now know all the teams the Pittsburgh Steelers will face during the 2024 regular season.

Week 18 obviously opened with us knowing most of the 14 teams the Steelers will face in 2023. Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule, we’ve known for a while now that the Steelers will play the AFC West and NFC East divisions in 2024, in addition to their usual six games against the three teams within their own AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. We’ve also known that they will play one team each from the AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South, based on where they finish within their own division.

The Steelers finished third in the AFC North so that means they play the third-place teams in the AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South divisions, their three unknown opponents as part of the rotating NFL schedule. With the Sunday afternoon games now over with, we now know that the Steelers will be playing the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

The Steelers’ eight home games in 2024 will be against the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets. The team’s nine road games in 2024 will be against the Falcons, Colts, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, and Browns.

In 2023, the Steelers did have some to travel on road games as three of those contest were in the Pacific Time Zone. In 2024, the Steelers will play once in the Pacific Time Zone, a game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They played the Raiders in Las Vegas in 2023 as well. They will also travel West to play the Broncos in 2024. The last time they played the Broncos on the road was in 2018.

Five teams that the Steelers will play in 2024 made the playoffs this season. Four of those five teams the Steelers will play at home in 2024.

The times and dates for the Steelers 2024 schedule of opponents won’t be announced until sometime in May.