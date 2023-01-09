Season 13, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season coming to an end on Sunday despite the team winning their Week 18 home game against the Cleveland Browns. We discuss the help the Steelers did not get on Sunday and more. We also look back a little on the 2022 season when it comes to why the team was just a 9-8 team when the dust settled.

We talk a little bit about the Steelers’ Sunday win in this show ahead of us both watching the all-22 tape from the contest. We go over quickly the things that jumped out on offense and defense from the TV tape.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his end-of-season recap press conference on Monday at noon and that 30-minute session produced several talking points for Alex and me to discuss. We roll through those talking points and that includes us spending a lot of talking about the future of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. There’s a lot to chew on during this segment of the show thanks to all that Tomlin said on Monday.

We make sure to address the latest great news on injured Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth on this Monday show.

The Steelers’ list of 2023 opponents is now known so we roll through that quickly. We also go over the Steelers’ list of 19 scheduled unrestricted free agents. Finally, I pass along a rough 2023 salary cap update on the Steelers for 2023 as part of this show.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Recap, Tomlin Season Recap Presser, Canada Future, Cap Update, & More

