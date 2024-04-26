Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,149)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,149 on this Friday afternoon, I react to the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, how the team got great value, and why it shows the Steelers are truly staying to their roster-building model.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1149)
