Jordan Reid: Steelers First Four Draft Picks Have ‘Pathways To See Significant Snaps’ Early

With over a week since the 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up, the reaction is still rolling in and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get rave reviews. In a roundtable article with ESPN NFL writers and analysts, both Matt Bowen and Jordan Reid named the Steelers’ draft class their favorite in the NFL.

Reid in particular believes it’s a class that can make an instant impact, as he wrote that Pittsburgh’s top four picks in OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, WR Roman Wilson and LB Payton Wilson could all see significant snaps early in their careers.

“Their first four picks all have pathways to seeing significant snaps early on. Fautanu and Frazier are much-needed plug-and-play starters along the offensive line. Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson are also two prospects who could be key contributors at some point, as both have pro-ready games immediately.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fautanu was a Day One starter for Pittsburgh, surpassing Dan Moore Jr. on the offensive tackle depth chart, while it’s expected at this point that Frazier will start at center. Given Pittsburgh’s lack of good options at receiver currently, Roman Wilson should see significant snaps off the bat, while Payton Wilson could work in a rotation with Elandon Roberts behind Patrick Queen, depending on Cole Holcomb’s health.

Bowen called the additions of Fautanu and Frazier “tone-setting,” and the Steelers seem to be finding their identity by building up the offensive line. Paired with a strong run game that features Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, the Steelers should be able to win on the ground this year and take some pressure off their starting quarterback, likely Russell Wilson. He had his best seasons in Seattle with a strong defense and run game, and the Steelers are looking to replicate that as he tries to return to form after two below-average seasons in Denver.

There are still more additions to be made to the roster, but even if the Steelers add a receiver, Roman Wilson will likely still see a good chunk of playing time early. His versatility means he can move around the offense for Arthur Smith, but he’ll excel in the slot and should see plenty of snaps early in his career. The Steelers could opt to take things slow with Fautanu and there’s certainly a chance he’s not the Week One starter, but he’ll be starting at some point as a rookie, while Payton Wilson’s role will also likely grow throughout the year.

It’s hard not to be excited about this roster that the Steelers are building, and their rookies should make a big impact for the second season in a row.