PFF’s Remaining Question For Steelers: Can O-Line Play As It Looks On Paper?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are counting on major improvements along the offensive line after heavy investment. It’s the biggest question they face this year, argues Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus. Since 2021, they’ve signed three starters in free agency and drafted three linemen in the first two rounds. They have drafted five offensive linemen in total over just the last two years.
In 2023 alone, they used three of their top five draft picks to address the offensive line. It started with T Troy Fautanu in the first round, followed by C Zach Frazier in the second. At the top of the fourth round, the Steelers came back to the trenches with OL Mason McCormick. That’s after taking T Broderick Jones in the first round in 2023. So can they play up to their potential?
“Not long ago, the Pittsburgh offensive line was considered to be among the worst in the league and a weakness of the team”, Buday writes under the header question, Can the offensive line be as dominant as it looks on paper? “Fast forward a couple of dedicated drafts, and the unit has the potential to be among the league’s best.
“They are expected to field first-round picks at both tackle positions in Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones, and former free-agent signings Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels played well in 2023. The selection of center Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 draft completes this unit and puts it on a trajectory to be the biggest strength of this offense”.
To begin with, Fautanu and Frazier have to earn starting jobs. Even though the Steelers don’t currently have an experienced center on the roster, Frazier needs to look competent. As for Fautanu, will he play on the left or right side? Either way, he has to give the team more comfort than current starter Dan Moore Jr.
It’s easy to throw investments at something, but that doesn’t guarantee the intended results. Particularly with the offensive line, it can take years to form the bonds that make a truly dominant unit. And we don’t necessarily know that offensive line coach Pat Mayer is the man for the job.
One thing the Steelers have is a young nucleus around which to build in Jones, Fautanu, and Frazier. Veteran RG James Daniels is on the younger side, but he is also a free agent after this season and may not re-sign. That’s one of the reasons McCormick is here, though. As for LG Isaac Seumalo, he turns 31 in October, but he could have a few years left.
The Steelers’ offensive line has made strides in the second half of each of the past two seasons. But when they dominated on the ground, they struggled in pass protection, or vice versa. They need to show they can put a whole, consistent season together with all-around quality play. Having rookies in the lineup doesn’t make it easier to accomplish right out of the gate, but they’ll try.