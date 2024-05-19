Teams Like Steelers, Ravens More At An Advantage With New Kickoff Rules, John Harbaugh Believes

Nobody is quite sure how the NFL’s new kickoff rules will ultimately affect the game, but many are preparing with their ideas, all the same—including the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh, a former special teams coach. Indeed, he believes that teams such as his own and the Pittsburgh Steelers may have a minor advantage. Or better stated, perhaps they will be at somewhat less of a disadvantage than in the past.

Previously, the kicking team lined up at their own 35-yard line to get a running start upon the kick. With the new rules passed in 2024 for this season, the coverage players line up on the receiving team’s 40. Only the kicker remains at the point at which the ball is kicked off. And the coverage players may only move forward once the receiving team fields the ball, rather than at the kick.

As was the intent of the rule change, this dramatically reduces the speed of the play. As a result, the speed of the players in coverage is no longer paramount. This is where Harbaugh sees an advantage for teams such as his own and the Steelers.

“It’s really subtle and very good point because you don’t have to run as much on kickoffs and kickoff returns”, Harbaugh said earlier this month when asked about the impact of the rule change. “The 4-3 teams would always have a little bit of an advantage on special teams in those phases because they had one more guy that was a runner. The odd teams, like us and Pittsburgh, were a little bit disadvantaged because those big outside ‘backers weren’t those space-runner type of guys”.

“Now, those big outside ‘backer-type guys are going to be more valued because they run five yards”, he added, “but their length and their strength is going to be a big part of that play. So, we’re kind of looking forward to seeing how that plays out, but that’s going to be a big part of our evolution with the play, I guess you’d say”.

The 3-4 defense that the Steelers and Ravens play is no longer as uncommon as in the past. And the differences in body types at linebacker between 3-4 and 4-3 have become less stark over time, as well. Nevertheless, there is some intuitive sense to what Harbaugh is saying.

The play removes 20 or so yards of running from the responsibilities of the coverage players. That’s a significant difference and opens the doors to a wider variety of body types for participation. Previously, you often saw such coverage units full of safeties and cornerbacks, some burlier wide receivers. Sure, you still had the linebackers, obviously.

But you may see even more linebackers now than before, perhaps more defensive linemen as well. And this is where 4-3 teams might actually have the advantage, because they may now use their 4-3 ends. Perhaps the Steelers will, too. Perhaps that’s how a player like DeMarvin Leal keeps his roster spot this year.