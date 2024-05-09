Depot After Dark: Steelers Run The North, Former Raven Wants Back In Division, Raiders Picked By Coin Flip?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 8.

Steelers Rule The North

Warren Sharp shared this stat showing how successful the Pittsburgh Steelers have been against their AFC North foes. Dating back to 2020, the Steelers are 16-8 against the division, while the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals are .500 or below.

AFC North has been, by far, the best division in the NFL of late within the AFC North, the Steelers have dominated (win % in AFCN games since 2020) 66.7% (16-8) – Steelers

<huge gap>

50.0% (12-12) – Browns

45.8% (11-13) – Ravens

37.5% (9-15) – Browns Steelers dominate the… https://t.co/fAadQHN7hF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 8, 2024

For the record, Sharp was a typo there. The Browns are 12-12 against the North, while the Bengals are 9-15, going 1-5 versus the North in 2020 and 2023. Still, the Steelers haven’t won the division since 2020, a drought the team is looking to break in 2024.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Former Raven Wants Back In AFC North

Former Baltimore Ravens WR Willie Snead is dreaming of the AFC North. He tweeted Wednesday that he needs to be back in the division, saying, “That brand of football is just different.”

I need to be back in the AFC North. That brand of football is just different ❗️ — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) May 8, 2024

Snead appeared in four games in 2023 for the NFC West San Francisco 49ers, catching two passes for 14 yards. Much of his career and success came with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2020, when he caught 126 passes for over 1,400 yards. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns, though he never appeared in a game with the team. Now 31 years old, Snead will do well by just getting his foot back in the league when training camps open up.

Raiders Picked By Coin Flip?

This is not related to the Steelers or the AFC North, but it is an interesting story about Detroit Lions first-round pick CB Terrion Arnold. After falling 10-15 spots further than expected, Arnold said he was told by a Las Vegas Raiders coach who called him after the draft that a coin flip determined whether or not the team would take him or Georgia TE Brock Bowers.

“We actually had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers,” he said via The Next Round podcast. “It landed on him.”

How did the Raiders decide between drafting Terrion Arnold and Brock Bowers? A coin flip. pic.twitter.com/oHAcFeeyIx — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 7, 2024

Is that a literal comment or a turn of phrase by the Raiders? For their sake, hopefully the latter. It’s also kinda crazy – to me – for an opposing coach to call someone drafted by another team one day later. Maybe that’s common, but the first I’ve heard of it. Either way, sometimes teams draft the same way you pick what you’re eating for dinner.