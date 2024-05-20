Depot After Dark: NFL Mulling Team Ownership Changes, Brian Flores Accelerator, Polamalu Flag Football

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

NFL MULLING TEAM OWNERSHIP CHANGES

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein posted an article this morning detailing some potential changes with the NFL’s team ownership structure. The league has never allowed private equity to invest in teams, but over the last nine months, a group of owners have been looking over the potential of opening up that rule to allow for institutional wealth to get involved in team ownership.

There is a league meeting in Nashville this week, and owners are reportedly going to be discussing their findings and potentially voting on this matter.

“A move to allow private equity firms or institutional wealth to invest as limited partners could free up cash for owners to pursue projects such as stadium renovations and would represent a large shift in how the league has historically operated,” Roethstein wrote. “The majority of franchises traditionally run as family businesses with single-family ownership.”

Private equity firms are in it strictly for the investment aspect of it all, and would not act as the operating partners that help with team operations. With several teams getting pushback from their local governments on having taxpayers help foot the bill for new stadiums, this type of liquidity could help accelerate new stadiums and other endeavors to add value to the franchise.

BRIAN FLORES ACCELERATOR

Former Steelers LB coach and defensive assistant Brian Flores has been admitted into the NFL’s coach accelerator program. There are 27 participants in the fifth iteration of this program. Teryl Austin and Frisman Jackson previously participated in this program, and Sheldon White has been a part of it multiple times for the front office & GM version of the program.

This program helps develop coaching talent and get them exposure to decision makers around the league. Think of it as a big networking and mentorship program as a launch pad for potential future opportunities. Flores joined the Steelers after being involved in a lawsuit with the league. He was previously a head coach for the Miami Dolphins, but found himself without an opportunity the offseason he was fired until Mike Tomlin hired him to the coaching staff.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote about Flores’ inclusion in the event earlier this week.

POLAMALU FLAG FOOTBALL

The Steelers have been hosting a girls youth flag football league for the last couple months, and the championship occurred today with Moon defeating North Allegheny to win the league. Presenting the trophy and making an appearance at the event was Troy Polamalu.

He was also recently helping out with a fundraiser event for Ryan Shazier, and will be holding his own event, the Resilience Bowl, on Tuesday.