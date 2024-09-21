Steelers Elevate CB James Pierre, OL John Leglue From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated CB James Pierre and OL John Leglue from their practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster, the team announced Saturday.

For Pierre, it was an expected move after the team signed him to the practice squad earlier in the week. With WR Ben Skowronek placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, Pierre will likely serve as one of the team’s starting gunners. He served in that role the previous two seasons. Who will play opposite of him is unclear. It could be CB Darius Rush, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Scotty Miller, or perhaps even CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Undrafted in 2020, Pierre signed with the Steelers following that year’s draft. He spent 2020-2023 with the team, appearing in 66 games and making six starts. Pierre picked off two passes, including a game-clinching pick versus the Denver Broncos in 2021. For his career, he’s made 94 tackles. In the offseason, Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders but failed to make their 53-man roster.

An inconsistent corner, he’s likely to be the team’s No. 4 cornerback with Cory Trice Jr. next-man-up behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

Leglue’s elevation comes in response to rookie OT Troy Fautanu’s knee injury that will keep him out of tomorrow’s game and potentially longer. A versatile lineman who started at guard for the Steelers during his first stint with the team in 2021, Leglue can play up and down the line. He should dress and be active for tomorrow’s game. Fautanu hurt his knee during Friday’s practice. Broderick Jones is expected to replace him at right tackle.

The Steelers and Chargers kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST. It will be Pittsburgh’s home opener, the first regular season game at Acrisure Stadium since Week 16 of last season.