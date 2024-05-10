Steelers Officially Sign WR Scotty Miller To One-Year Deal

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers made an addition to their wide receiver room with veteran Scotty Miller. It is now known that he is being signed to a one-year deal, via an announcement by the team on X.

Given his past role with Arthur Smith last year with the Atlanta Falcons, he joins the competition along with Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, who should all be competing throughout the remainder of the offseason for a roster spot. He fits in the mold of what Austin provides to the team as a deep threat speedster.

He only had 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns with Smith in Atlanta last season through 17 games played, and 56 of those yards came on one play. His most productive season came with Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, when he had 33 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns. He ended up starting two games in the playoffs that season and had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run.

He is now one of a handful of players that have followed Smith from his past coaching tenures. He was initially a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green State University. He has a smaller frame, but he actually split his time between the slot and outside last season.

Alex Kozora posted a film room of Miller and what he can bring to the team, and came away being reminded of Calvin Austin III. Though he adds some more competition, it shouldn’t prevent the Steelers from making a more significant addition to the room later in the offseason via trade or following roster cutdowns as they still need a better outside option opposite George Pickens.

Along with Miller being signed, the Steelers announced the official signing of their UDFA class in QB John Rhys Plumlee, CB Beanie Bishop Jr., RB Daijun Edwards, and LB Jacoby Windmon. These players will be participating in the rookie minicamp beginning later today along with the draft picks and tryout players.