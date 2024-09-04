Steelers Place RB Boston Scott On Practice Squad/Injured List, Sign RB Aaron Shampklin

Just four days ahead of the season opener on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making some changes to their practice squad.

After signing veteran running back Boston Scott to the practice squad last week, the Steelers placed the veteran on the Practice Squad/Injured List Wednesday and signed running back Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad. The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Shampklin spent all offseason with the Steelers before being released as part of final cuts.

Shampklin played 41 total snaps for the Steelers in the preseason, generating a grade of 71.3 overall from Pro Football Focus. He carried the football 13 times for 40 yards and forced three missed tackles in the process. He added three receptions for just three yards on four targets in the preseason.

Scott joined the Steelers’ practice squad after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams. Scott reunited with former Philadelphia Eagles front office member and current Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl with the move but now lands on the Injured List.

Across six seasons with the Eagles from 2018-2023, Scott recorded 302 carries for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 71 receptions for 566 yards and one touchdown, playing in 75 regular-season games with 12 starts.

The 5-6, 204-pound running back turned 29 in April and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad on Aug. 27. Prior to landing with Pittsburgh, Scott signed a one-year deal with the Rams on May 1 but found himself in a crowded running backs room in Los Angeles, leading to his release.

As for Shampklin, he joined the Steelers in January on a Reserve/Future deal, and showed consistency throughout the offseason, training camp and the preseason before he was ultimately cut. Now he lands on the practice squad in a familiar setting, giving the Steelers some additional depth at the position.

In his training camp position grades for running backs, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora gave Shampklin a B+, crediting him for his physical build and his consistency throughout camp in all phases.

“Camp stats for running backs don’t mean much but he registered a healthy 4.4 yards per carry and was consistent throughout camp. He didn’t fumble on any of his 32 carries. Shampklin surprised and impressed in pass protection, giving rookie LB Payton Wilson all he could handle, and displayed special teams value. He worked as a backup PP/up-man on the punt team during practice and in the preseason opener.”