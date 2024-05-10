Steelers Sign DL Logan Lee To Four-Year Rookie Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Iowa defensive lineman and sixth round selection Logan Lee to his four year rookie contract. Lee was the first of the team’s pair of sixth-round selections in April’s draft. He is the team’s first draft pick to sign his deal.

Lee’s four-year contract should total out at right around $4,240,076 due to his draft position, per Over The Cap, and include a signing bonus of right around $220,076. Lee’s cap charge for his rookie 2024 season should come in at right around $850,019.

Lee, the team’s choice at No. 178, was the first and only defensive lineman Pittsburgh selected in this year’s draft. Originally recruited as a tight end to Iowa, Lee wore No. 85 throughout his college career even as a defensive lineman, though he’ll wear No. 74 in Pittsburgh.

Lee had a solid though not spectacular Hawkeye career. In four years, he recorded 158 tackles (18.5 for a loss) with nine sacks, three in each of his final three college seasons. He brings a solid frame with room to grow, measuring in at 6053, 281 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Lee does possess below-average length with just 32 1/4-inch arms.

On tape, Lee plays with a hot motor and strength at the point of attack with the ability to penetrate when asked to one-gap up field. But he’s a below-average athlete and slow-burn pass rusher who takes time to shed blocks while his lack of length causes him to get stuck on blocks.

He’ll compete for one of the final defensive line spots in Pittsburgh. Lee will join veterans Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and DeMarvin Leal in seeking rotational playing time behind Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. Signed to a two-year deal, Lowry seems like a good bet to make it while Loudermilk outperformed Leal last season.

Check out Jonathan Heitritter’s recent film room breakdown on Lee’s pass rushing ability.