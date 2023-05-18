Contract Details For Steelers’ 2023 Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to contracts with seven undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft and only six of them went on to sign contracts with the team. With those six contracts now filed with the NFLPA, I can now pass along the details. The six undrafted players signed right after the draft this year were quarterback Tanner Morgan, outside linebacker David Perales, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, fullback Monte Pottebaum, wide receiver/returner Jordan Byrd, and kicker B.T. Potter.

As usual, the six undrafted free agent players signed this year have three-year contracts. Additionally, all six have minimum base salaries in their three-year contracts with none of that money being guaranteed.

The only guaranteed money given to the six undrafted players signed this year came in the form of signing bonuses, which is also not surprising. Morgan received the highest signing bonus of the six players at $25,000. Perales was next with a $15,000 signing bonus. Nyamwaya received a $14,000 signing bonus and he is followed by Pottebaum at $10,000. The other two undrafted free agent rookies, Byrd and Potter, received signing bonuses of $7,500 and $5,000, respectively.

In total, the Steelers doled out $76,500 in guaranteed money for the six undrafted free agents.

The Steelers also signed undrafted rookie running back Alfonzo Graham to a three-year contract following a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend, but the details related to that deal have yet to be filed. If he did receive a signing bonus as part of that deal, it’s likely only $1,000.