Pittsburgh Steelers Select Washington OL Troy Fautanu With 20th Pick Of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 20th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Washington OL Troy Fautanu. It marks the second straight season that the Steelers have targeted an offensive lineman in the first round, as the team traded up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones last year.

Fautanu emerged as an anchor for Washington’s offensive line as the Huskies made a run to the College Football Playoff championship game. He played 984 snaps at left tackle in 2023, but the Steelers could consider kicking him inside. Daniel Jeremiah said that there was a team that viewed Fautanu as a center, and despite having 34 1/2-inch arms, long enough to remain at tackle, he measured in at just 6036 and 317 pounds, and he’s been viewed as more of an interior offensive lineman throughout the draft process.

Offensive line coach Pat Meyer was present at Washington for the Huskies Pro Day, and the Steelers also brought in Fautanu for a pre-draft visit. A Steelers fan growing up, Fautanu idolized Troy Polamalu and posted a picture on Instagram from his visit with the Steelers, writing “dreams turn reality.”

With 2,143 college snaps, Fautanu is experienced and has played a lot of high-level football. It’s a little bit of a surprise to see the Steelers go to the West Coast for their first-round pick, something they haven’t done since drafting David DeCastro out of Stanford in the first round in 2012, but Fautanu is a highly regarded prospect and there was some doubt that he’d even be around for Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall. With the board breaking the way it did, the Steelers jumped on a player they did their homework on during the pre-draft process and can be a versatile piece along the offensive line if needed.

He is also a Steelers fan.

as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and hating Brady as much as I do… I'm 100% convinced he's the G.O.A.T… that's a GG falcons. — Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) February 6, 2017

@steelers steeler nation boyyyyy — Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) November 25, 2016

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers view Fautanu. The team has a clear need at center after releasing Mason Cole, but it could opt to use him at offensive tackle to potentially replace Dan Moore Jr., as well. The Steelers will likely answer that question shortly when they talk about the pick to reporters, but for now, it’s something worth considering.

Troy Fautanu could be a Day 1 starter at whatever position the Steelers use him, although there might be a bit of a learning curve if he is used as a center given his lack of collegiate reps at the position. Still, the Steelers felt comfortable enough to take him at No. 20, and it’s going to be fun to watch him develop.

Barring any trades, the Steelers are slated to pick again in the second round at No. 51 overall tomorrow night.

