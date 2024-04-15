Fowler: Steelers Hosting Washington OT Troy Fautanu For Pre-Draft Visit Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked long and hard at the offensive tackle class in the 2024 NFL Draft, meeting with a number of players at the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl, Scouting Combine, and through pre-draft visits.

That continues Monday as the Steelers, according to ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, are hosting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu for a pre-draft visit. To date, the Steelers have hosted 28 prospects for official pre-draft visits, of which 30 are allowed.

Washington OT Troy Fautanu is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the #Steelers, per source. Pittsburgh looking at first-round options along its OL. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 15, 2024

Fautanu is the sixth offensive tackle and 10th offensive lineman the Steelers have hosted for visits, according to the Steelers Depot pre-draft visit tracker.

Previously, Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on April 8 that the Steelers would host the Washington product for a pre-draft visit in the weeks ahead. Today is that day for the Washington standout.

Though his size has been in question throughout the pre-draft process regarding his ability to stick at left tackle, Fautanu measured in at 6036, 317 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. During his time in college, Fautanu largely played left tackle. However, he also saw time at left guard and has been projected as a center by some in the NFL.

The Steelers have shown interest in Fautanu throughout the pre-draft process. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer was in attendance for the Washington Pro Day and put Fautanu through position drills while also reportedly meeting with Fautanu and his family privately prior to the Pro Day.

Coming off of the 2023 season, the offensive tackle position has been a point of emphasis for the Steelers to upgrade. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was the worst-graded pass-blocking tackle in the NFL last season, and rookie Broderick Jones struggled down the stretch from a pass-blocking perspective, including allowing a season-high five pressures in the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Fautanu is on the older side, as he will turn 24 years old, but his athleticism and play style have him viewed as one of the top prospects along the offensive line in the class. The Steelers aren’t the only team in the AFC North to show interest, either, as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have also hosted him for a pre-draft visit.

Though he played in the Pacific Northwest in college, Fautanu has the feel of a rough-and-tumble AFC North offensive lineman. In his scouting report for Steelers Depot, Fautanu was described by Ross McCorkle as a player with good hands and feet, who could thrive at tackle or guard.

“Fautanu has the athleticism and footwork to be an effective tackle, but his length could be an issue against bigger and lengthier defensive linemen. His arm-length measurements at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine will be important to watch when it comes to his positional fit at the NFL level. His athleticism, footwork, and use of hands are good enough for Fautanu to be an NFL tackle, while his ability to pull and block second-level defenders in space suggests he could be a successful guard. In a strong tackle class this year, Fautanu is among the best and figures to land somewhere in the late first or early second round.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, arguably the best draft analyst in the media landscape, also recently stated in his draft guide that Fautanu has five-position versatility along the offensive line.

“Overall, Fautanu is explosive on the move and at contact with the foot quickness, body control and temperament to stack wins in both pass protection and as a run blocker in the NFL,” Brugler wrote in his annual pre-draft issue of The Beast. “While he has the talent to remain at tackle, his skill set also projects well to guard and center, and he offers legitimate five-position potential at the next level.”

With 34 1/2-inch arms, Fautanu should be able to play wherever he wants in the NFL. He’s a hot commodity right now leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be very interesting to see where he lands.