Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Attends Washington Pro Day

With the pro day circuit winding down, one of the more notable stops remaining was the University of Washington. The Huskies have several top talents in this year’s draft, including QB Michael Penix Jr., WR Rome Odunze, WR Jalen McMillan and a pair of offensive tackles in Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten.

The Pittsburgh Steelers held formal meetings with McMillan and Odunze at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Steelers are in need of a tackle opposite last year’s first-round pick in Broderick Jones. Fautanu played on the left side at Washington, but Penix is a left-handed quarterback, so it was actually Rosengarten who played on the blind side. Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer is at Washington Pro Day, signaling strong interest in one or both of the Huskies’ offensive tackles.

Though hard to see, Meyer is to the right of two other coaches on the right side of this photo from Nick Lemkau. We also confirmed separately via Draft Maverick on X, who is at the event.

We're getting rolling inside Dempsey Indoor for Washington's much anticipated Pro Day.

A better look with Meyer outlined. They’re the same shoes he wore to a pro day earlier this year.

So far, Meyer has also been spotted at Oregon State and Oregon, which have notable offensive line prospects that the Steelers have shown interest in.

Fautanu is projected to go in the first round of the draft by many notable outlets, but with his height at 6036, he is shorter than your average NFL tackle. He makes up for that with long 34 1/2-inch arms, and many think he will translate just fine at tackle, though some teams could kick him inside to guard.

Rosengarten measured in at 6053 at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine though is a little light for the position at just 308 pounds. But he is highly athletic and demonstrates good footwork and technique for the position overall.

I spoke with Rosengarten at the Combine, and he has connections to Steelers college scout Mark Bruener, who played at the University of Washington and remains close to the program. Bruener is also in attendance at the Washington pro day.

“He was like the first guy that me and all my buddies really hung out with and we always used to go over to his house whether it was Thanksgiving, Easter or whatever,” Rosengarten said. “Because he was obviously a state guy and that’s U-Dub bloodline right there. I’m really close with Mark.”

Jim Nagy also officially confirmed that Steelers OL coach is on-site for the event.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Big NFL turnout at @UW_Football pro-day with 30 teams in attendance, including NY Giants HC Brian Daboll & GM Joe Schoen and Seahawks GM John Schneider. OCs from 𝘾𝘼𝙍, 𝙄𝙉𝘿, 𝙇𝙑, 𝙇𝘼𝘾, & 𝙉𝙔𝙂 and QB coaches from 𝘼𝙕 & 𝙉𝙔𝙂 working out likely first…

Also included in Nagy’s tweet, he listed several teams who had WR coaches in attendance. The Steelers were not among those listed. Odunze is going to go well above the Steelers’ range at pick 20 in the first round, but McMillan is a guy that they have shown interest in previously.

