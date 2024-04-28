2024 Stock Watch – T Troy Fautanu

Player: T Troy Fautanu

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: Used their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on T Troy Fautanu. Projected to go earlier, the Steelers reportedly had him ranked as their second-best tackle in the class behind Joe Alt. Fautanu stands a very good chance of being a Day One starter. Arguably the bigger question is whether he starts on the left or the right side.

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, we’re going to begin cycling in the Steelers’ draft picks in here. And imagine that, we’re even starting from their first pick. The Steelers landed T Troy Fautanu in the first round, a player with a high potential as a Day One starter.

Though he lacks ideal size as a tackle, Fautanu is big enough to play there without question. His arm length mitigates what he may lack in height, though he still likely can kick inside, theoretically. He has outstanding footwork for the most part, though has areas of improvement to address.

The thing to like about Fautanu, I think, is that he isn’t just a high-floor guy. He also has a high ceiling. He should, at worst, be a quality starter, but he has Pro Bowl-level talent if he continues to grow. The only reason the Steelers had the opportunity to take him is because this was a deep tackle class. That and six teams took quarterbacks in the first 12 picks.

The fact that Fautanu grew up a Steelers fan is both irrelevant and nice to know. At the least, it should help ease his transition from the west coast to the east coast, I suppose. Maybe there’s a little more motivation there. But Kevin Dotson grew up a Steelers fan as well, and things soured from there.

One nice little nugget I appreciated is the fact that Dan Moore Jr. reached out to Fautanu after the Steelers drafted him. Moore is the man who figures to lose his job thanks to Fautanu. But while he’s not whimpering over it, he’s also not going down without a fight. He didn’t back down from Broderick Jones last year, either. I don’t know if Moore eventually decides to ask for a trade, but the Steelers may trade him anyway.

