Season 14, Episode 131 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent CB Anthony Averett to a one-year contract after he participated in the team’s annual rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis.

With Steelers rookie minicamp now in the books, Alex and I give our biggest takeaways to come out over the weekend. We focus mainly on the sides two that the team’s draft picks played on the offensive line and what we hope that ultimately transpires into.

The Steelers signed five of their seven 2024 draft picks over the weekend so Alex and I discuss that news and why there might be a little holdup in getting OT Troy Fautanu and OC Zach Frazier signed to their rookie contracts.

Veteran OLB Bud Dupree won’t be back in Pittsburgh this season, so we go over that news of him signing elsewhere over the weekend. The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, so Alex and I discuss the few games that have been announced so far. We also attempt to whittle down who the Steelers’ first opponent of the 2024 NFL regular season will be.

Alex wrote Monday morning about one main concern he has for each member of the Steelers’ 2024 draft class, so we recap that post later in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 71-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing CB Anthony Averett, Rookie Minicamp Takeaways, Draft Pick Nitpicking & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2520545342

