Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2024 Draft Class Tale Of The Tape

I’ve tracked the progress of the Steelers’ draft classes for the past few seasons. I compare Steelers rookies picked in the first three rounds against their contemporaries drafted in nearby rounds and playing similar positions selected by other teams. We’ll track Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson to see how they stack up with their contemporaries over the next few seasons.

We start with players performances at the NFL Scouting Combine or Pro Days listed here. Not sure if it is a trend, but several players opted not to participate in all the drills. I have links to each player’s draft profile so you can compare how the Steelers Depot staff evaluated everyone.

Let me know if there are other players you want tracked against these Steelers rookies in the comments section. I’ll update their performances at midseason.

TACKLE

All numbers from Combine or Pro Day

Tackle Summary

Many people speculated that Omar Khan would trade up to grab a top-quality tackle. Or trade down to select a center on the Steelers’ short list. Taliese Fuaga and especially Amarius Mims were mentioned as likely first-round targets of the Steelers. Others thought Tyler Guyton would be the logical choice if Pittsburgh did not make a trade. Cincinnati grabbed Mims just two spots ahead of Pittsburgh. But Khan stayed put and selected Washington tackle Troy Fautanu. Looking forward to seeing how these tackles compare to one another over the next few seasons.

CENTER

All numbers from Combine or Pro Day

Center Summary

Pundits considered Jackson Powers-Johnson and Graham Barton the Steelers’ main targets at center leading up to the draft. Zach Frazier was considered part of the top trio with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger a dark horse candidate. Tampa Bay selected Barton in the first round, six picks after Pittsburgh’s first-round selection. The Raiders selected Powers-Johnson seven spots ahead of Pittsburgh in the second to play guard. I believe the Steelers are very happy to end up with Zach Frazier.

WIDE RECEIVER

All numbers from Combine or Pro Day

Wide Receiver Summary

The Steelers created a hole in their wide receiver room when they traded Diontae Johnson. No surprise that they used one of their third-round picks on a receiver. Built more as a slot receiver, Roman Wilson has the speed to play outside despite a short stature. Some scouting groups had Wilson as a top-10 wide receiver.

But his size and inability to get more yards after the catch may have dropped his stock. But he has the “no block, no rock” mantra, which is music to Steelers fans and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s ears. Let’s see how he stacks up against his wide receiver peers from the 2024 second round in the next few seasons.

LINEBACKER

Name HT WT 40 yd Bench Broad Shuttle 3 Cone Vertical Junior Colson 74 238 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trevin Wallace 73 244 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marist Liafau 74 234 4.64 16 108 4.18 7.14 30.0 Ty’Ron Hopper 73 231 4.68 N/A 124 4.46 7.29 36.0 Payton Wilson 76 233 4.43 N/A 119 N/A N/A 34.5 Cedric Gray 73 234 4.64 17 120 N/A N/A 35.0 Tyrice Knight 72 233 4.63 21 119 4.40 7.25 34.5

All numbers from Combine or Pro Day

Linebacker Summary

The Steelers rebuilt their inside linebacker room last season. Unfortunately, injuries dismantled the group. Payton Wilson was ranked very high among linebackers, but shoulder and knee injuries dropped him in the draft. Obviously, the Steelers medical staff cleared him. But a risk, nonetheless. Steelers Depot contributor Dr Melanie Friedlander concludes that “he has … been healthy for the last two years and dominated his opponents. More importantly, his risk of reinjury is not significant based on the procedures that he has had.” That’s not a guarantee. But the Steelers may have uncovered a third-round gem if Wilson remains healthy through his rookie contract.

Day Three Selections

Pittsburgh surprised some by using its fourth-round pick on guard Mason McCormick. But this adds to the theme of building a strong line. The Steelers added depth, but many people were looking for them to strengthen other groups such as the secondary.

Name POS HT WT 40 yd Bench Broad Shuttle 3 Cone Vertical Mason McCormick G 76 309 5.15 N/A 117 4.45 7.59 35.5 Logan Lee DL 77 281 5.05 25 114 4.37 7.16 31.5 Ryan Watts DB 74 208 4.53 DNP 125 4.13 6.82 40.5

All numbers from Combine or Pro Day

Pittsburgh also picked up Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee. A bit smallish at 281 pounds, he will likely have to play on the edge since he will have difficulty handling double teams. But we’ll see if he has a strong enough motor to compensate for the lack of size. The Steelers’ final selection was Ryan Watts. He fits a need at slot corner. He was the only cornerback to check every box in Steelers Depot “What They Look For” study.

It will be interesting to see if the Day 3 selections make the 53-man roster and are contributors to the Steelers by midseason.

Undrafted Free Agents

The Steelers signed five undrafted free agents. Let’s see how many of these players make the practice squad or even end up on the 53-man roster as the 2024 season progresses. Currently, the Steelers still have three open positions on their 90-man offseason roster. Perhaps those are reserved for the end of the UFL season, make a trade or sign another free agent. Beanie Bishop is the favorite to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

