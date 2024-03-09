Article

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Transactions Tracker

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 offseason is now underway, and the team has been quite busy when it comes to adding to its roster. As expected, the Steelers have performed a good number of transactions to date as part of them constructing their roster for the upcoming summer.

Transactions made by the Steelers have included mostly futures signings. With it now being the end of January, it’s time to track all that has transpired transaction-wise for the Steelers.

Every transaction performed this offseason by the Steelers is listed below by date. Each is also linked to the corresponding post on our site if you would like to refresh your memory on each.

 DATE TRANSACTION
8-Mar Signed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract
8-Mar Terminated the contract of wide receiver Allen Robinson II
8-Mar Terminated the contract of cornerback Patrick Peterson
7-Mar Terminated the contract of safety Keanu Neal (failed physical)
23-Feb Re-signed tackle Dylan Cook to one-year contract
23-Feb  Terminated the contract of center Mason Cole
20-Feb Terminated the contract of tackle Chukwuma Okorafor
13-Feb Terminated the contract of center Mitch Trubisky
13-Feb Waived punter Pressley Harvin III
3-Feb Signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract
26-Jan Claimed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off waivers
23-Jan Signed defensive back Josiah Scott to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed outside linebacker David Perales to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed linebacker Tyler Murray to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed defensive back Thomas Graham to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Duece Watts to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed defensive lineman Jacob Slade to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed running back Aaron Shampklin to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Denzel Mims to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed center Ryan McCollum to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Keilahn Harris to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Anderson Hardy to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Devery Hamilton to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed guard Joey Fisher to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed safety Jalen Elliott to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Kellen Diesch to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed fullback Jack Colletto to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Tyler Beach to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed cornerback Luq Barcoo to a Reserve/Future contract

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!