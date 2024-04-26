Steelers OL Tyler Beach Changes Jersey Numbers

A procedural note but Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Tyler Beach is switching from No. 76 to No. 69. According to the jersey-digit account sleuth @nfl_jersey_num, Beach is changing numbers to accommodate new first-round pick Troy Fautanu, whom the team announced will wear No. 76.

Pittsburgh Steelers OL Tyler Beach (@Tyler_Beach_) is now wearing number 69. Last worn by Kevin Dotson. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ePhBK3DHdC — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 26, 2024

As the account notes, the last Steeler to wear No. 69 was Kevin Dotson, traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season. The jersey numbers are also updated on the team’s website.

Beach signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Steelers on Jan. 9. Undrafted out of Wisconsin with positional versatility, he signed with the Houston Texans after the 2023 draft. In the preseason, the Texans played him at three different spots, Beach seeing 55 snaps at left tackle, 28 at right tackle, and six at right guard, per Pro Football Focus and its weekly charting.

The Texans released Beach as they trimmed their roster down to 53 and he spent the season as a free agent. Pittsburgh tried him out in late December, a yearly tradition where they try out dozens of players they may sign after the season. Beach signed to the team’s practice squad ahead of its playoff loss to Buffalo and inked his Future contract afterwards.

Beach will compete for a practice squad spot this summer. His position flexibility is a plus, but it might not be enough to keep him around.

Fautanu will wear No. 76, switching from No. 55, the number he wore throughout high school and during his time at Washington.