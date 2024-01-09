Report: Steelers Signing OL Tyler Beach

After releasing QB Trace McSorley, the Pittsburgh Steelers are filling out the empty spot on their practice squad. Per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the team is signing former Houston Texans OL Tyler Beach.

The move was also announced by agent/advisor Joe Vaccaro on Instagram.

With their open practice squad spot, Beach will presumably fill McSorley’s spot. The Steelers are likely to make an official announcement by tomorrow afternoon.

Beach was part of the team’s recent wave of workouts on December 28. A three-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers, he played left tackle, left guard, right tackle, and even some tight end. With the Texans this preseason, he logged 55 snaps at left tackle and 28 at right tackle while also logging six at right guard. Beach received high marks from PFF for his pass protection but middling to poor grades as a run blocker. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

At his 2023 Pro Day, he weighed in at 6056, 304 pounds, with 32.5-inch arms. He ran a 5.32 40, jumped 31 inches in the vertical, and put up 21 reps on the bench press.

Beach has yet to appear in an NFL game. He’ll add depth to the Steelers’ offensive line ahead of their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps he’ll pick up extra reps if Isaac Seumalo doesn’t practice much, limited over the last month due to a shoulder injury. Still, Beach is unlikely to be elevated to the 53-man roster. Nate Herbig and Spencer Anderson are currently the team’s backup guards, and there’s no reason to believe Seumalo won’t play this weekend.

Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh released S Nate Meadors from their practice squad to make room for OLB David Perales, who will provide depth while T.J. Watt sits out with his knee injury. Watt will not play against the Bills.