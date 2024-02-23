Steelers Sign OT Dylan Cook To One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed OT Dylan Cook to a one-year contract, the team posted on its transactions page Thursday.

Though not formally announced by the team, the Steelers’ transactions log shows Cook signing a one-year deal. An exclusive rights free agent, Cook was always expected to return to the team.

A training camp darling in 2023, Cook is a former college quarterback who converted to offensive tackle midway through his collegiate career. Undrafted, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, spending his rookie year on their practice squad. Initially signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the 2022 season, the Bucs released him in May 2023. Three days later, the Steelers signed him.

Cook impressed in training camp at Latrobe, showing a good punch, athleticism, and positional versatility. While he spent most of his time at tackle, he logged snaps at left guard toward the end of training camp and in the preseason. Our post-camp report spoke highly of his play:

“A pleasant surprise, Cook has plenty of tools worth molding. A former college quarterback who converted to right tackle, Cook has great feet and good length. More importantly, he knows how to use his hands and has a solid first punch with a wickedly good snatch ‘n trap technique displayed in practice and in-game.”

Cook made the 53-man roster and remained there throughout the 2023 season. Though he rarely dressed and never took the field, his potential and upside with good size, 6-6 with 33 1/2-inch arms, makes him an intriguing name for his second lap around the track with the Steelers this summer.

The Steelers releasing veteran OT Chukwuma Okorafor will only help Cook’s chances of making an impact. Pittsburgh could add a tackle in the draft or free agency but if it doesn’t, Cook may battle 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson for the top backup job. Anderson has more versatility and dressed ahead of Cook last season but Cook might be a more natural fit to play offensive tackle. The Steelers will have additional decisions to make on whether to move Broderick Jones back to the left side or keep him on the right where he spent most of his time as a rookie.