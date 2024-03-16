Breaking: Steelers Trading For Bears QB Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the #Steelers, sources say. A new QB into the competition. pic.twitter.com/hGQpbVwoRA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2024

It’s another major quarterback move, the team’s third of a busy offseason. It follows the team signing potential future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson and trading away 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, sent to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pick swap and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added it’s for a 2025 sixth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-rounder based on playtime.

Bears are trading Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, per sources. pic.twitter.com/E7JY7K60Wn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Schefter further clarified it can turn into a fourth if Fields plays 51% of snaps.

Now, the question is if Wilson will enter the summer as Pittsburgh’s unquestioned starter or if the team will hold a true battle between him and Fields come training camp. Reportedly, the team indicated to Wilson he would enter the offseason as the Steelers’ No. 1 quarterback, leading to Pickett asking for a trade.

Fields has been the focus of trade talks throughout the offseason. With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick and poised to take USC QB Caleb Williams, they’ve long been rumored to deal Fields. During the Combine, Bears GM Ryan Poles noted there hadn’t been any serious trade talks but that some teams had begun to reach out and inquire about Fields. But whatever discussions they had gained little initial traction with a slew of other quarterbacks finding homes before Fields was finally moved. Kirk Cousins landed in Atlanta, Wilson came to Pittsburgh first, while many veterans found landing spots around the league. Gardner Minshew in Las Vegas, Sam Darnold in Minnesota, Jacoby Brissett in New England, Joe Flacco in Indianapolis.

The 11th overall pick of 2021, Fields has started 38 games. Over that time, he’s completed 60.3 percent of his passes, throwing 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His mobility and legs make him a dynamic threat as a runner, designed and out-of-structure. He has 14 career rushing scores, including running for 1,143 yards in 2022 while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. In 2023, he rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns as the Bears’ offense tried to focus on him running less frequently.

Though hampered by inconsistent play, Fields and the Bears ended 2023 on a high note. Chicago won four of their final six games to finish the year 7-10. Over that span, Fields completed 60 percent of his throws with four passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns.

Among Fields’ largest concerns is inconsistency as a passer, a high number of sacks (135 in three seasons), an alarming number of fumbles (38 in his career). Fields has played the Steelers once in his career, a 29-27 Pittsburgh win in 2021, where he threw for 291 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss.

Contractually, Fields is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Steelers have until May 2 to decide on his fifth-year option for the 2025 season. Fully guaranteed the moment it’s exercised, it will be worth $25,664,000. For 2024, Fields is due a base salary of $1,616,724 with an August 1st roster bonus of $1,616,724 for a total of $3,233,448 in 2024.

The Steelers will also have to make a fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris, also due by May 2. That number, if exercised, comes in at $6.790 million.

Pittsburgh may have planned for a training camp battle between Pickett and Wilson. Instead, all three quarterbacks from 2023 are off the roster, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Pickett, with Wilson and Fields the top two names on the Steelers’ depth chart. They’ll add two more quarterbacks to their offseason 90-man roster before they make the trek to Latrobe in July.