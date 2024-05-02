49ers GM John Lynch On WR Trade Rumors: Conversations ‘Absolutely’ Happen, ‘We’re Past That Now’

Dating back to over a month ago now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to several veteran WR names around the NFL as possible trade candidates to come to the team. Looking at the roster, a move would make sense for the Steelers with Diontae Johnson being traded to the Carolina Panthers during the first week of free agency. Some of the most commonly linked names to the Steelers in the rumor mill have been San Francisco 49ers’ WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

GM John Lynch of the 49ers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Thursday afternoon and was asked about the wide receiver room, which just got more crowded with the drafting of Ricky Pearsall in the first round.

“I love our roster. I love the way it’s comprised. As I said, we were right there [in the Super Bowl] and we gotta find a way to get just a little bit better, and I’m doing everything in my power to keep our roster together,” Lynch said. “I’ve got so much belief when you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo, they’re guys we drafted, they’re guys we take a lot of pride in what they’ve become, who they’ve become.

“During the course of drafts and offseasons, do conversations happen? Absolutely, they do. We’re past that now and we’re thrilled to add to that group.”

Lynch has, at multiple points throughout the trade rumor saga, denied that anything was going on. He has made it clear that their goal is to work towards a long-term deal with Aiyuk, and they clearly love their options as they are knocking on the door of a Super Bowl championship.

This is the first time that he has made it known that the conversations do happen. All the various reports that have linked the Steelers to their players may have had some truth to them. But he also noted that we are past that now. The 2024 NFL Draft came and went, and no trades happened. The draft is the best time to make something happen with the instant gratification and benefits of acquiring draft picks in a trade. It wouldn’t make sense to deal someone after the draft for future picks that don’t help you, especially when they are in the mix for a championship.

So while trade rumors have recently flared back up following Bryant McFadden’s (later walked back) tweet, it seems unlikely at this point that it will be for one of the 49ers talented receivers. A better candidate at this point would be for a team that is strapped for salary cap space. Our Dave Bryan laid out a compelling case for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, for example.