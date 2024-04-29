Bryant McFadden: Steelers Close To Landing ‘Significant Playmaker’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the market for help to fill out their roster, and CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden tweeted today that general manager Omar Khan “is working” and that the Steelers are close to landing a “significant playmaker.”

Ooooh, Omar is working. The #Steelers are very close to landing a significant playmaker. #herewego #StayTuned — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) April 29, 2024

Mark Kaboly reported this morning that the team was still looking at the wide receiver market, and an addition at wide receiver would make sense as the Steelers still need someone to play outside even after drafting Roman Wilson in the third round. The team also could look at slot corner, as they didn’t address the position in the draft, and a reunion with McFadden’s cousin Patrick Peterson could be in the cards. Peterson was released earlier this offseason after spending 2023 with the Steelers.

At wide receiver, the best option on the trade market is probably Denver’s Courtland Sutton. The Steelers have been linked to him, as well as Brandon Aiyuk, this offseason, but the Steelers package for a trade involving Aiyuk or fellow 49ers WR Deebo Samuel wasn’t good enough during the draft, and it seems unlikely either of them will be moved at this point.

Sutton could be on the move with the Broncos drafting wide receiver Troy Franklin to add to the room and the fact that he’s looking for a new contract. His familiarity with Russell Wilson would be a bonus to acquiring him, as he had a career-high 10 touchdowns with Wilson as his quarterback in Denver last season.

Peterson would slot in as a potential slot corner for the Steelers. The team added West Virginia’s Beanie Bishop as an undrafted free agent, but counting on a UDFA isn’t something the Steelers will do. A veteran option in Peterson who played 208 snaps in the slot for the Steelers last season would make a lot of sense, and there’s been reports that the team would entertain the idea of bringing him back. Peterson himself said earlier this offseason that a reunion with the Steelers wasn’t out of the cards.

We’ll likely find out soon where the addition is coming, but it’s not a surprise that the Steelers are looking to make an addition after the draft after doing so the past few seasons. Two years ago, the Steelers signed Damontae Kazee right after the draft and signed Chandon Sullivan in the middle of Day 3. This addition would obviously come a little bit later, two days after the completion of the draft, but with a win-now roster, the Steelers still have holes to fill and it looks like they’re exploring every avenue to do so.