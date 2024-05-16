Cowherd On Steelers’ Brutal Late-Season Schedule: ‘Mike Tomlin Is Going To Be On A Network Broadcasting’

As we watched the leaks surface about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 schedule yesterday, one thing became abundantly clear. The stretch run of the Steelers’ season is going to redefine brutal. They play all of their divisional games from Week 11 on. That can be a good thing if they start the season well. However, they also play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road and host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, which falls on a Wednesday.

It’s the proverbial meat grinder. The Steelers play games on short weeks multiple times (the Baltimore Ravens on the road on a Saturday followed by the Chiefs on Christmas). Every team they play from Week 11 on made the playoffs last season except for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers fans who have been calling for head coach Mike Tomlin’s head? This might be the season that you get your wish.

“Did you see the last six quarterbacks Pittsburgh faces?” Colin Cowherd said on the NFL schedule release episode of the Colin Cowherd Podcast. “[Joe] Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, [Patrick] Mahomes, and Burrow. Mike Tomlin is going to be on a network broadcasting. And, by the way, I predict he’ll be great. I’ve talked to two network execs who would hire Mike Tomlin tomorrow.”

There is no question that the Steelers have an incredibly tough final stretch of the season. Warren Sharp took to X/Twitter to illustrate just how tough this stretch is based on projected win totals. Six of those games are against opponents projected to have at least 10 wins this season. If the Steelers want to start winning playoff games, they need to win games starting in Week 11. Considering six of the games are against AFC North opponents, this is de facto playoff football.

However, don’t take that to mean all is lost, Steelers fans. Steeler Depot’s Matthew Marczi makes a good case as to why this backloaded AFC North schedule could be a blessing in disguise. This gives offensive coordinator Arthur Smith time before facing the division.

Smith will have his hands full figuring out the quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line situations this summer. Then it will take time once the games are for real for everyone to gel. If they can stay afloat during the easier part of the schedule, the Steelers could be ready for the gauntlet with a more seasoned offense.

Make no mistake, though. The pressure is on Tomlin at a higher amount than ever, starting after the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers organization is faithful and loyal to a fault, though.

Team owner Art Rooney II has already acknowledged that the schedule is less than ideal. While expectations are understandably high, do we really think Rooney will dismiss Tomlin if the backend of the Steelers’ schedule dooms them in 2024?