Kaboly: Steelers ‘Snooping Around’ WR Market Post-Draft

Even after landing Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson at No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a major need at the receiver position moving forward.

There is certainly some comfort with Wilson being that true No. 2 wide receiver next to third-year pro George Pickens, but behind the duo of Pickens and Wilson, the Steelers’ depth chart is a bit concerning.

That’s why the Steelers are “snooping around” the wide receiver market following the draft, according to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly.

During an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Monday, Kaboly stated that the Steelers are looking around receiver market in an effort to continue to shore up depth behind Pickens and Wilson, which currently consists of Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III and Marquez Callaway.

“Yeah, I think they are. I mean, they got a little bit more leeway right now where they don’t have to make the splash move or pay too much for it. But there has to be somebody out there,” Kaboly said regarding the Steelers’ need at the wide receiver position. “It doesn’t have to be right now. I mean, it could be a guy that a team can dump September 1st…but I think they’re gonna definitely look to upgrade that roster.

“…I think they are definitely snooping around and if something presents themselves, I don’t think they would hesitate to go out and get somebody.”

On paper, the receiver position looks a bit better overall with the addition of Wilson, who hauled in 12 touchdowns at Michigan last season, helping lead the Wolverines to the national championship. However, he profiles as more of a slot receiver in the NFL due to his smaller stature and inexperience against press converge.

That’s not to say he can’t play the true X in the NFL, it’s just that he projects better inside.

Pickens is going to be Pickens. He took a star turn last season and closed Year 2 in impressive fashion. Though he has to learn how to work with new QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, he is in line for a monster third NFL season.

Jefferson and Watkins have solid experience, but you don’t exactly want those guys playing heavy snaps. Same for Austin, who brings great speed to the team but little else.

It makes sense that the Steelers would be “snooping around” the wide receiver market. There are some decent names out there. Former Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd remains a free agent, as does Odell Beckham Jr.

Other names like DJ Chark, Michael Gallup, Hunter Renfrow, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and even Allen Robinson II remain on the open market. Signing one of those veterans might not be splash move, but they’d certainly upgrade the depth chart and provide a bit more cushion for the Steelers at the position.

Excitement is high regarding Roman Wilson overall, especially considering the fact he slipped to the third round. But the Steelers still need more at the position. We’ll see if something happens this summer.