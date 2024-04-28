Kozora: Adding Another Receiver Must Remain On Steelers To-Do List

We knew the Pittsburgh Steelers would exit the 2024 NFL Draft getting better at several spots and still feeling empty at others. Both proved true. Their offensive line is much better now than it was entering Thursday night and the Steelers also improved at receiver and inside linebacker while bolstering their o-line/d-line depth. But there’s still two obvious holes. One at corner, specifically in the slot, and one at wide receiver.

The slot corner spot can be managed with a veteran. Reuniting with an ex-Steeler seems a likely outcome, something I assumed would happen pre-draft. Chandon Sullivan, Patrick Peterson, and – who knows – Cam Sutton could return. That’s solvable.

But wide receiver? There’s still a need, a serious one, without as easy or obvious a Band-Aid. Yes, this team added Michigan WR Roman Wilson at No. 81. Good value, good player, I’m not knocking it. But Wilson is undersized at 5106, 185 pounds and primarily played in the slot the last two years for the Wolverines. In 2022 and 2023, 74.5 percent of his snaps came from the slot. He was motioned into free releases, he didn’t see much press, he wasn’t leveraged into the boundary. Wilson can play outside, a little, but that’s not how he won in college.

Which still leaves Pittsburgh with little else. The rest of the receiver room outside of George Pickens is made up of Calvin Austin III, Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and a handful of Reserve/Future contract types. I dislike the narrative that small receivers can’t play on the outside, Antonio Brown and Diontae Johnson weren’t big, but all four of these names are either better slot guys or just not starting ‘X’ receiver caliber. Or both.

Under Arthur Smith, this is going to be a team using less 11 personnel than the Steelers are used to. There will be more two-receiver sets. Meaning someone has to play opposite of Pickens on the perimeter. Following the Diontae Johnson trade, after free agency, it’s still unclear who will assume that role. And my strong preference is for Pittsburgh not to turn into a typical-Smith offense with one clear receiver (A.J. Brown, Drake London) handling most of the volume with a mash unit of other names chipping in. Guys like Olamide Zaccheaus and Mack Hollins.

It’ll take more effort, but it can be fixed. Even after adding Wilson, the Steelers shouldn’t be done at receiver. They should keep looking for a bigger and proven veteran to play on the outside. Getting Brandon Aiyuk seems like a pipe dream at this point, but Denver’s Courtland Sutton is a realistic target. If the team can add him for a mid-round 2025 selection, do it. A trio of Pickens, Sutton, and Wilson is a strong top three on top of an efficient running game and multiple tight ends.

Maybe there’s someone else, another trade option who emerges post-draft. Or a free agent option like DJ Chark or Michael Gallup. They’re not perfect, they’re not even great, but they’ll make do for one season. Pittsburgh wouldn’t sign them to be a primary target. They’d be the No. 2, catching 50 passes for 600 yards and three touchdowns. That’s attainable. Easily.

Until the Steelers add another receiver, this offense still feels empty. There’s a missing puzzle piece. It’s a side one that makes up the frame, not a crucial and glaring one in the middle of the picture, but you know that piece isn’t there. And the Steelers, for the strides they’ve made improving their offense, shouldn’t stop now just because the draft has come on gone.