Depot After Dark: Rookies In Black And Gold, Najee In Mexico, Averett Would ‘Go To War’ With Minkah

Your Depot After Dark for May 12

First Look At Rookies Together

We got our first look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft picks together on the field at rookie minicamp this weekend, and the team’s seven draftees posed for a picture in their practice uniforms.

It’s a draft class that garnered a lot of praise leaguewide, and you can tell from the picture just how much size the Steelers added to their trenches and even to their secondary with Ryan Watts measuring in at 6027 and Payton Wilson bringing his 6037 frame to the inside linebacker room. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch this group in training camp and on the field this year when the season kicks off.

Najee In Mexico

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris, who spent draft weekend in 2022 in Mexico and announced a pick from the country where Pittsburgh has international marketing rights, returned there and took in a woman’s soccer match on May 10. Harris attended a match in Mexico City to see the Pumas women team and danced with the mascot, per a tweet from the Pumas team.

🔴 Najee Harris, jugador de los Pittsburgh Steelers, asiste a CU para apoyar a Pumas femenil y hasta baila ‘El Ratón Vaquero’ 🔗 Todos los detalles aquí: https://t.co/0qaNX3wqPe#Noticias #México #ÚltimaHora pic.twitter.com/pKbawkkFos — NewssMex (@NewssMex) May 12, 2024

That doesn’t look like someone who’s too broken up about getting his fifth-year option declined, but we’ll actually hear Harris’ thoughts on that situation later this summer. For now, he seems to just be having a good time in a city where has he clearly enjoyed his time.

If Harris is with the Steelers beyond 2024, the team could be a candidate to play a game in Mexico in 2025.

Anthony Averett Reunites With Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders CB Anthony Averett today after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, and the former fourth-round pick out of Alabama will reunite with Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Steelers secondary. Averett’s Instagram features a picture of Fitzpatrick and him with other teammates during their time at Alabama with the caption, “I’ll go to war with these dawgs any day!”

Already having the chemistry and prior relationship with Fitzpatrick should help Averett quickly adapt with the Steelers, and as a veteran he knows how the league works. He’s dealt with some injury issues over the past few seasons and didn’t play any snaps in 2023. But he could be a nice under-the-radar pickup as a leader in a young cornerback room and someone who’s had some nice flashes in the past.