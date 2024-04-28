‘I Can Definitely Be That Guy’: Roman Wilson Believes He Can Be A WR1

The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until their third pick at No. 84 overall in the third round to take a wide receiver and drafted Michigan WR Roman Wilson. There are some fair questions to be asked about whether or not he can be a true outside receiver opposite George Pickens, a position the Steelers needed entering the draft.

Roman Wilson gave an interview with Steve Smith Sr. on his YouTube channel last month during the pro day cycle, and he was asked if there are any misconceptions he hears about himself coming from a run-heavy offense like the one in Michigan.

“People say that I can’t be a number one receiver, and I feel like I definitely can be that guy,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’ve shown it, I’ve shown flashes of it, but with enough production, I feel like I can easily be that guy.”

These questions come from his usage at Michigan, where he was primarily a slot option. He started to line up out wide a little bit more in his senior season with 184 snaps out wide, but he still played the majority in the slot with 364.

Roman Wilson measured in at 5106, 185 pounds at the combine, and ran an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash. A time that he was unhappy with saying, “I still believe I can do better.”

It won’t be exactly the same in Pittsburgh, with more wide zone concepts in the running game, but they do figure to be a heavy run-first offense like the one he was a part of at Michigan.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offenses haven’t historically made much use of slot receivers, opting to use an extra tight end or even a fullback.

The Steelers believe he does have that versatility. Smith said exactly that in his post-pick press debrief.

“He’s got inside-out flex. Certainly, you look at his instincts. You can play inside on those kind of obvious pass situations, but he’ll have a lot of versatility.”

Smith’s offenses have also had a tendency to only give good production to the top receiver, and for Pittsburgh that is unquestionably George Pickens at the moment. As a rookie they will use him in the slot in certain packages, and then probably a similar distribution of snaps between being out wide and in the slot as to what he saw in college.

One trait that will really come in handy is his ability to work back to the football when plays break down.

“What can I do that I’m already doing that I can get better at?” Wilson said. “How much more film can I watch, how much better can I get at running my routes…how can I be open when the play breaks down?”

Both of the Steelers’ top two quarterbacks have the slowest time to throw in the league. They hold onto the ball and extend plays with their legs. Having a wide receiver who understands the need to play a little backyard ball will help maximize those out-of-structure opportunities.

Antonio Brown was once viewed as just a slot, and then he turned into the best No. 1 wide receiver in the league. Not saying that will happen, but you cannot pigeonhole him into being a pure slot when he hasn’t taken an NFL snap yet.