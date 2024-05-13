Bucky Brooks: Steelers Are Biggest Threat To Ravens For AFC North Crown In 2024

The AFC North has been one of the most competitive divisions in football over the last several years. Entering 2024, the AFC North may contain the best stable of quarterbacks of any division in the NFL. Out of the last four seasons, there have been three different AFC North champions. The last time the Steelers won the division was in 2020, and the Baltimore Ravens earned that distinction in 2023 with a 13-4 record on their way to a first-round bye.

The Ravens are currently the Vegas favorites to win the division once again, but really, any of the four teams appear capable of winning the AFC North in 2024. It is the only division with all four teams under +1000 odds to win the crown.

Bucky Brooks weighed in on this topic via the Move The Sticks podcast and chose the Steelers as the biggest threat to the Ravens.

“Man, this division, this is must-see TV,” Brooks said. “I’m gonna go with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I can say that I think you could close your eyes and pick any of the three remaining teams to say that they’ve closed the gaps. It’s a very competitive division. I’m gonna say the Steelers because I love the fact that they threw resources at the offensive line. They went and got three, I would say, rock solid players to be able to do it…those guys stick to the identity. Arthur Smith and how he’s committed to being able to run the football and do those things.”

General manager Omar Khan has been on a mission since he took over the decision-making responsibilities in Pittsburgh. Along with assistant GM Andy Weidl, they have added a ton of talent and size to their offensive line over the last two drafts with Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick. You can also include TE Darnell Washington on that list, as he was primarily used as an extra blocker last season at 6-7, 264 pounds.

The quarterback room was overhauled with the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both of whom can gain yards on the ground with their legs. They also committed to a new offensive system with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He has a history of implementing run-first offenses and getting the most out of his quarterbacks and running backs from his time with the Tennessee Titans.

It is hard to envision the offense not taking a large step forward from the abysmal units they have put out on the field for the last few seasons. With the defense healthy and reloaded with talent, they should continue being a top unit and have a chance to show progress if they can stay healthy.

The Steelers went 5-1 against the division last season. It will be hard to top or even match that success, but they have a chance if all of the pieces can come together the way the team envisions.

“I just think they’ve done a really good job of finding players that fit who they are,” Brooks said. “One of the biggest challenges of scouting and building your team is knowing who you are and then drafting people to that brand. They’ve done that, and I think that’s why they’re gonna be able to close the gap.”