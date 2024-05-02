The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly Puts Steelers Chances Of Signing Tyler Boyd At ‘1%’

It sounds like a homecoming for free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd might not be in the cards after all.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the Steelers’ chances of signing the former Pitt Panthers star and Clairton High School standout is just above nil.

Kaboly tweeted his thoughts on Boyd and the Steelers moments ago.

“With what I know, I put the chances that Tyler Boyd signs with the Steelers at 1%,” Kaboly wrote on Twitter.

News regarding Boyd emerged earlier this week as the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver visited the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans in recent days. Tennessee makes the most sense for Boyd as new head coach Brian Callahan was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati for a number of years.

Throughout much of the offseason after being allowed to hit the free agent market, Boyd and the Steelers have been connected as a potential pairing, not only due to the hometown pull for Boyd, but for the need at the receiver position for the Steelers.

Even after drafting Michigan’s Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 84 overall, the Steelers still need some help at the receiver position. George Pickens profiles as the No. 1 wideout for the Steelers, while depth pieces in Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III and Marquez Callaway round out the depth chart. But more is needed.

In mid-March, there was a report that Boyd wanted to come home and play for the Steelers to end his career. But nothing happened after that. In fact, there was some speculation that Boyd’s asking price was too high for the Steelers, leading to a stalemate.

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, there will be some movement on the secondary free agent market, including with names like Boyd. But it doesn’t seem like the Steelers will be in the mix for the veteran receiver.

Boyd, 30, is coming off a down season in which he recorded 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers appear relatively strong on paper, especially considering that the Bengals were without star quarterback Joe Burrow much of the year due to injury, Boyd averaged the lowest yards per reception of his career (10.0).

According to Pro Football Focus, Boyd had a career-worst 59.5 grade last season and was charged with three drops, his most since 2019.

We’ll see where Boyd winds up in the days and weeks ahead. Based on Kaboly’s tweet though, it’s very unlikely that’s in Pittsburgh.