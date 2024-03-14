Steelers Reporter Says Free Agent WR Tyler Boyd ‘Wants To Come Home’ To Pittsburgh

Following the surprise trade of veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a significant hole at the position.

Only George Pickens and Calvin Austin III remain as receivers with in-game experience as Johnson’s trade came just a few days after Allen Robinson II was released.

That’s quite concerning.

An answer might be found at the position in veteran receiver Tyler Boyd.

According to 93.7 The Fan’s sports director and Steelers reporter Jeff Hathhorn, Boyd — who has played the last eight seasons with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals — wants to “come home” to Pittsburgh, where he was born and raised. Boyd starred at Clairton High School, winning four WPIAL championships and four state championships, and then went on to great success at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Bengals.

Now, Boyd is a free agent at 30 years old and is looking for a new landing spot.

“Boyd really wants to come home,” Hathhorn said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I would say it’s 50/50, ’cause from what I’m hearing, there’s a couple other teams involved that has interest in Tyler. It’s gonna be, can they make that work financially. Listen, we can always say, look at all the hometown guys and bring ’em all home. I think this is where a hometown guy wants to come home in an area of need, in an area of huge need.

“The Steelers have to find some type of veteran free agent wide receiver in this time frame. And I think it sets up well. I think it’s a 50/50 that Boyd would be a Steeler.”

Coming home in the late stages of his career would be a wise move for Boyd. Would it be a wise move for the Steelers though? That’s the question.

Boyd is, again, 30 years old and his play has declined in recent seasons.

In 2023, Boyd recorded 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns, averaging the lowest yards per reception of his career with 10.0. According to Pro Football Focus in 2023, Boyd had a career-worst 59.5 grade and was charged with three drops, his most since 2019. The former second-round draft pick played primarily in the slot for the Bengals throughout his career and would be an interesting fit with the Steelers under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Boyd also has interest from the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, so it could come down to financial implications in Boyd’s decision.