Market Heating Up For WR Tyler Boyd, Will Visit Chargers And Titans

If you’re looking for a resolution to the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver questions, this is not the post. If you’re looking for something getting closer to that answer, this…is also not the post. I’m Rick Harrison and the best I can do is a Tyler Boyd league-wide update. Welcome to my pawn shop.

Following draft weekend and the compensatory period window ending, Boyd’s back on the radar of NFL teams. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Boyd will visit the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans this week.

Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd was in Los Angeles this week to meet with the #Chargers and will also head to the #Titans later this week, per source, Market should heat up for Boyd, who has 513 catches for 6,000 yards over eight seasons in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/7bMUcM89KK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2024

Tyler Boyd has been speculated in connection with the Steelers earlier in the offseason, but multiple reports indicated the two sides couldn’t reach a financial agreement, leaving them to move on. Pittsburgh drafted slot receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of this year’s draft. Given that Boyd’s main role is in the slot, logging roughly 80 percent of his snaps there last season, it’s doubtful he will end up with the Steelers.

A Pittsburgh native, there was a feel-good aspect to Boyd coming home to potentially finish out his NFL career. And prior to the team drafting Wilson, there was a need in the slot following Allen Robinson’s release. But Boyd will likely be suiting up elsewhere. He could replace Keenan Allen with the Chargers, though they also drafted the shifty Ladd McConkey, or round out a solid receiver room in Tennessee, an interior piece between Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.

The Steelers will continue to explore and weigh their receiver options through free agency or a trade. We don’t know who they’ll add, but it almost certainly won’t be Tyler Boyd.