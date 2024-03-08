Steelers Sign NT Breiden Fehoko

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the offseason cutting down their roster. Today, they added to it. According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have signed back NT Breiden Fehoko.

Fehoko signed a one-year deal with the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season. A run-stuffing nose tackle, he impressed in training camp but did not make the final 53-man roster, losing out to Armon Watts and Isaiah Loudermilk in what at the time appeared to be a deep defensive line group.

Fehoko spent most of the 2023 season on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster early in the year following DL Cam Heyward’s groin injury and IR stint but did not log a snap. He was waived Nov. 13 and re-signed to the practice squad where he spent the rest of the season. Fehoko, 27, has appeared in 19 career games, making four starts, all coming with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020 to 2022. He was originally undrafted out of LSU.

Briefly last year, he was teammates with his cousin Simi Fehoko, whom the Steelers signed to the practice squad midseason. But the Chargers signed Simi off Pittsburgh’s practice squad a few weeks later and he finished out the season in Los Angeles.

With Montravius Adams a pending free agent likely to sign elsewhere, there could be a chance for Breiden Fehoko to stick on the roster as the backup nose tackle to Keeanu Benton. In addition to Adams, DL Armon Watts is also slated to become a free agent. Pittsburgh will look to improve its defensive line depth this offseason behind two aging starters in Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

Fehoko’s signing rounds out the end of a busy Friday for the Steelers. The team is meeting with QB Russell Wilson while it reportedly released veterans WR Allen Robinson II and CB Patrick Peterson, each spending one season with the team.