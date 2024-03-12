Reports: Steelers Trading WR Diontae Johnson To Panthers For CB Donte Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. It’s a massive move by the team, one rumored and speculated about for the last two weeks. In return, the Steelers will receive CB Donte Jackson and a Day 3 pick swap.

Trade: the Steelers are sending WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, per sources. A new weapon for Bryce Young. Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due Friday that the Panthers now will pay. pic.twitter.com/dt2nF83mIL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Trade! The #Steelers are sending WR Diontae Johnson to the #Panthers for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ayP6Afklmz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Per Pelissero, the Steelers will get pick 178 (a sixth-round selection), while the Panthers will get pick 240 (a seventh-round selection).

The trade won’t become official until tomorrow when the new league year officially begins. As Dave Bryan has discussed, and as Pelissero noted, Diontae Johnson had a $3 million roster bonus due in the coming days. If Pittsburgh were going to make a deal, it’d be ahead of that bonus, and they were able to work out a trade with the receiver-needy Panthers, who had one of the league’s worst group of skill players a season ago for No. 1 overall pick QB Bryce Young.

Diontae Johnson was rumored to be available for trade, speculation that began around the Combine and increased ahead of free agency. Now, the Steelers have a major need for a wide receiver, while they will add a starting corner in Jackson.

A third-round pick of the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Diontae Johnson is one of the league’s top route runners. But he seemed increasingly unhappy with his situation in Pittsburgh and his 2023 season was defined by injury and controversy. He had a low-effort play on a fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals while he reportedly got into arguments with coaches and players in the locker room. Johnson finished 2023 with 51 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson was entering the final year of his contract.

A second-round pick in 2018, Jackson has started 76 games for the Panthers. He started 16 games for the Panthers a year ago, recording 59 tackles, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and no interceptions. For his career, Jackson has 303 tackles and 14 interceptions. Dave Bryan provided the info on Jackson’s contract situation.

Donte Jackson arrives in Pittsburgh with a $10,522,500 cap number, assuming Panthers not picking up any of that base or roster bonus due. Jackson does have three additional void years on his deal so MIGHT see the Steelers restructure some of that roster bonus and base to lower… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 12, 2024

The Donte Jackson contract includes a base of $4.7225M and a $4M roster bonus due March 16. He has a $200K offseason workout bonus due and pergame roster bonuses he can earn totaling $1.7M. $100K of that $1.7M does not count against the cap because it is NLTBE because of him… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 12, 2024

It’s a massive deal and an eventful start to free agency for the Steelers. They’ve agreed to terms with QB Russell Wilson, LB Patrick Queen, and P Cameron Johnston. Now, they’ve agreed to trade Diontae Johnson in a rare starter-for-starter deal.