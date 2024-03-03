Report: Steelers Open To Trading WR Diontae Johnson

Entering the final year of his contract, there’s reportedly a chance WR Diontae Johnson ends up playing 2024 in a different city. According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t shopping Johnson but open to trading him. For the right price.

Pauline issued the blurb in a Sunday evening article.

“While it’s not fair to say Johnson is on the trading block, several people tell me the Steelers are open to moving the receiver if they receive fair compensation.”

It’s not clear what the Steelers would deem as “fair compensation” for Johnson.

Johnson signed an extension during 2022, a deal that runs through the 2024 season. His 2023 campaign was marred by injury, catching 51 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns across 13 games. A Week One hamstring injury sent him to injured reserve, missing a month. While he made plays in the passing game, his season was also marred by low-effort moments and apparent shouting matches with teammates and coaches.

Speaking with media during the Combine, GM Omar Khan hinted the team was discussing a contract extension with Johnson, which would lessen the odds of the team shopping him. As Dave Bryan has pointed out, Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due March 16 and it wouldn’t make much sense for Pittsburgh to trade him after that date. A strong wide receiver draft class with Johnson being in the final year of his deal would also make it more challenging to get just compensation for him.

Still, it’s worth noting the Steelers talked to several top receivers during the NFL Combine, including several likely first round picks. If the team had some intention of moving Diontae Johnson, wide receiver would become a huge need and Pittsburgh would likely spend a top draft pick on the position. Since 2000, they’ve only drafted a receiver in the first round twice – Plaxico Burress in 2000 and Santonio Holmes in 2006.

Drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 draft, Johnson has caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. His best year came in 2021, leading the team with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight scores.